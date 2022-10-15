Event showcasing Sikh culture, history begins at Mohali’s Chappar Chiri

A three-day event showcasing the Sikh culture and history began at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Chappar Chiri, Mohali, on Friday.

The event has been organised by Fateh Heritage, in collaboration with the department of tourism, Punjab, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, which falls on October 27, and Bandi Chor Diwas and Diwali, that will be celebrated on October 24 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Various retail and food stalls have been set up for the event, which will culminate with a musical night by Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal on Sunday.

Live performance by singer Gurpreet Waris, a light and sound show by Manch Rang Manch and screening of “Guru da Banda”, apart from other performances paying homage to Sikh culture and legacy will also be presented.

Pritinder Sidhu, director, Fateh Heritage Private Limited, said, “We want to offer tourists in Punjab the opportunity to experience Sikh culture. We are looking to create a community space where visitors not only experience and respect history, but feel at home.”