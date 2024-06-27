Ex-BJP leader, doctor threaten gangrape victim in U.P.; booked

Colonelganj police lodged an FIR on Thursday against a former BJP leader, a doctor, and their aide for allegedly threatening a woman who had previously accused them of gangrape. The victim reported that she was being followed and threatened with an acid attack. For Representation Only (File)

The FIR includes charges against gangrape accused Shyam Prakash Dwivedi, Dr Anil Dwivedi, and their aide Ardhendu Shukla for issuing threats, harassment, and other IPC sections.

In her complaint, the victim stated that previously, her mother had filed an FIR against Ardhendu Shukla under the NI Act, which is pending in court. Despite this, Shukla allegedly sent obscene messages, followed her, and threatened her with an acid attack. The victim further alleged that Shukla was acting on behalf of Shyam Prakash Dwivedi and Anil Dwivedi, who have threatened her. They are reportedly pressuring her to withdraw her statement against them in court.

Former BJP leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi and Anil Dwivedi were previously arrested for gangrape years ago and later released on bail.

Additionally, the victim claimed that the accused were involved in the death of her brother in a road accident in Pune.

In a separate development, Ardhendu Shukla filed an FIR on June 18 against the victim and her parents for fraud and other IPC sections. He alleged that they took over ₹3 lakh in cash from him and also stole her purse and chequebook.