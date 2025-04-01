Excise team cracks down on taverns in Gurugram, one more sealed for violations

Gurugram: In a special enforcement drive, the excise department carried out inspections at five taverns across Gurugram on Thursday evening to check compliance with Haryana’s excise policy. One of the outlets was sealed for two days after serious policy violations were detected. Officials said the inspections were part of a broader crackdown on establishments flouting excise regulations. During the checks, enforcement teams found breaches of license conditions and other irregularities at multiple locations. The department confirmed that breach cases have been registered in all instances where violations were noted. Excise officials said taverns cannot serve alcohol directly, not operate in open spaces and charge costs as per their will, even as pollution and health checks remain absent. They also flagged illegal dance performances, especially by foreigners who perform on tourist visas, which is prohibited under law. (Representative Image)

The action comes against a backdrop of HT reporting widespread violations in the operation of ahatas across the city in a report titled “Ggm taverns thrive in disregard for legal and safety regulations” published in these columns on March 16.

“Wherever discrepancies or breaches of excise norms were found, appropriate action has been taken. One tavern was sealed for two days due to non-compliance. Such inspection drives will continue in the coming days, and any violations of the excise policy will be dealt with strictly,” said Deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east) Jitender Dudi.

The excise officials said the department is ramping up its monitoring to prevent any misuse of licensed premises and ensure all taverns, bars, and liquor-serving outlets are operating strictly within the framework of the law.

The Excise Department reiterated that maintaining transparency and strict adherence to licensing norms is essential, and that no leniency will be shown towards repeat offenders.

Renowned Supreme Court advocate and activist Rajeev Yadav , whistle blower who had lodged several complaints with Chief Minister Haryana against Taverns flouting Haryana excise policy as well as Haryana Excise Rules 1970 said that Taverns without any permission are providing facilities like night clubs in 5 stars hotels. “Facilities include Live Band, DJ, Russian Dance by tourists, seating on terrace and in open area whereas Taverns is only allowed a closed hall surrounded by four walls and a roof and adjacent to vend. Excise department must immediately seal these taverns on green belts,” he said.