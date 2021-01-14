Ex-employee, husband, friend in police custody for allegedly stealing data from woman’s former employer
PUNE A former employee of an IT company, her husband, and their friend have been remanded to police custody by a local court in Pune on Thursday for allegedly stealing data from the woman’s former employer.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by advocate Sadikali Sayyed representing the complainant company, which is represented by advocate Shriram Pingle in court. While only the woman has software qualifications, the other accused in the case do not have any software qualifications, according to the police.
A case is registered under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66 (C) (D), 72, and 72-A of Information Technology Act at Pune rural cyber police station on December 22, 2020.
“We have to investigate how the woman stole the data and uploaded it on another drive. She then shared the data with her husband and others and created a mutual link for benefits. The complainant company employed multiple software engineers and professionals and took years together to come up with a product while one of the accused launched 20 products within three months of launching a company. How is that possible?” said senior police inspector Audumbar Patil of the cyber police station of Pune rural police.
“If each cyber crime is detected with utmost care and urgency the accused would be nailed faster. The police need to be equipped with adequate infrastructure and experts from IT,” said advocate Pingle.
