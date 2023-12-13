Exercise begins to fill 342 posts of teachers on AU campus

Determined not to leave any sanctioned post of teacher vacant on the campus, the Allahabad University (AU) has begun an exercise to recruit 342 faculty members, including assistant professors, associate professors and professors.

The AU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The university issued a detailed notification for its latest teachers’ recruitment drive on December 12 and has made the detailed advertisement available on its official website— https://www.allduniv.ac.in/— for interested candidates. With this, accepting online applications for the posts advertised has also started, said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The recruitment is to fill up 147 vacant posts of assistant professors, 130 posts of associate professors and 65 vacant posts of professors, she added.

A scrutiny of the detailed advertisement reveals that assistant professors are needed in 42 subjects, associate professors in 39 subjects and professors in 33 subjects. In all, 82 backlog posts of SC/ST and OBC category have been included in this recruitment.

The last date for online registration and fee submission has been fixed as January 2. The maximum number of posts – 32 – are in Commerce Department. For these, applications have been invited for the posts of three professors, eight associate professors and three assistant professors.

Under the teacher recruitment of Allahabad University initiated in 2021, around 320 posts have been filled. Under the new advertisement, this recruitment has been started on vacant posts and newly created posts.

In this, the application fee for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories has been fixed at ₹2,000, for SC/ST at ₹1,000 and for the disabled category, a convenience fee of ₹100 has been fixed. This time those applying for teacher recruitment in 2021 will have to pay a facility fee of ₹1000 for unreserved, EWS and OBC categories, ₹500 for SC/ST and ₹100 for disabled category. In the advertisement for the year 2021, there were 69 posts of professor in 33 subjects, 128 posts of associate professor in 39 subjects and 161 posts of assistant professor in 42 subjects.

