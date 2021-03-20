Home / Cities / Others / Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP
Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP

BJP’s Ghatkopar legislator Ram Kadam hit back at NCP and asked if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had appointed officers to commit terror acts and seek extortion.
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis, alleged that during his tenure as chief minister (CM), the leader of Opposition had appointed an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer to spy on his own ministers. The allegation was tweeted from the party’s official handle — @NCPspeaks – on Thursday.

“Devendra Fadnavis appointed an officer from the police department as the director general of a government department, and that too, from the cyber cell, only to spy on the ministers of his own government. He is now lecturing on misuse of police officials,” stated the tweet.

BJP’s Ghatkopar legislator Ram Kadam hit back at NCP and asked if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had appointed officers to commit terror acts and seek extortion.

“If an officer appointed during our term was spying, then are the officers in your term appointed to commit acts of terrorism and seek extortion,” Kadam tweeted in response to NCP’s tweet.

He was referring to the case in which former police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested over charges of planting gelatin sticks in an SUV that was parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai.

