Ex-MLA, 3 others held for inciting attack on raiding GST team in Muzaffarnagar

A team of GST officials were allegedly attacked and their vehicles were damaged during a raid carried out at Rana Steel of Muzaffarnagar, on Thursday afternoon. The factory is owned by former MP Qadir Rana.

Four persons, including Shahnawaz Rana, ex MLA and nephew of Qadir Rana, and Rana’s two daughters have been arrested after a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station of Muzaffarnagar on the complaint of an official of the GST team.

SP Muzaffarnagar Satyanarayan Prajapati said, “All booked persons were present on the spot of violence and they provoked workers to attack the team and vandalised their vehicles during the raid”.

Earlier, when the team raided the factory, they caught a person trying to escape with documents in a bag. A crowd gathered there and attacked the team members and also damaged their vehicles.

“The Civil Lines police team arrived at the spot after the GST team informed them about the incident and controlled the situation,” said Prajapati.