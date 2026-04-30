Ex-pharma employee held for forging documents in Army hospital tender; associate absconding

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old former employee of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company that supplies medicines to the Army Hospital Research and Referral, Dhaula Kuan, has been arrested for misusing confidential company data to secure government tenders and for threatening the firm’s officials with dire consequences.

A senior police officer said the key accused was arrested on April 25 and remanded for two days’ police custody, adding that efforts are underway to trace the co-accused. (Representative photo)

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A case was registered under sections 316 (4), 336 (4), 340 (2), 351 (2), and 61 (2) related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, extortion, and criminal intimidation at the Crime Branch on April 18.

A senior police officer said the key accused was arrested on April 25 and remanded for two days’ police custody, adding that efforts are underway to trace the co-accused.

According to the FIR, seen by HT, the complaint, an authorised representative of the India-based pharmaceutical and healthcare supply company, has accused its former employee and his associate of running a parallel firm, M/S Mammoth Life Sciences LLP, and of illegally using proprietary data. The two were terminated earlier over alleged financial misconduct.

In the FIR, the company alleged that the key accused, during his employment, had access to “highly sensitive and confidential information, including client databases, pricing structures, tender documents, trade secrets, internal strategies, and financial records,” which he later misused after his termination in 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR states that the accused, in “criminal conspiracy”, impersonated themselves as a sister concern of the complainant company and used forged documents to secure government tenders. One such tender was later cancelled, and the firm was blacklisted after the alleged fraud came to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR states that the accused, in “criminal conspiracy”, impersonated themselves as a sister concern of the complainant company and used forged documents to secure government tenders. One such tender was later cancelled, and the firm was blacklisted after the alleged fraud came to light. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleged that forged documents were submitted before the Ministry of Defence using the letterhead of a pharmaceutical company. According to the FIR, when the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service conducted a verification, the firm denied issuing any such document and flagged the alleged misuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleged that forged documents were submitted before the Ministry of Defence using the letterhead of a pharmaceutical company. According to the FIR, when the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service conducted a verification, the firm denied issuing any such document and flagged the alleged misuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from alleged financial fraud, the complainant has accused the duo of running a “malicious campaign” to defame the company by telling clients and officials that tenders were secured through bribery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from alleged financial fraud, the complainant has accused the duo of running a “malicious campaign” to defame the company by telling clients and officials that tenders were secured through bribery. {{/usCountry}}

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The situation escalated when company officials confronted the accused, the FIR states. The duo allegedly demanded ₹1 crore and threatened to leak confidential data to competitors if the demand was not met. They also allegedly issued threats of physical harm, claiming links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to “create fear of death and grievous harm”.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Yadav said that based on the complaint, a FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.”

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