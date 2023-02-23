Explanation sought over pending cases of crimes against women & children

PRAYAGRAJ Police commissioner Ramit Sharma has sought clarification from ACPs and SHOs over pending cases of crimes against women and children. As per official records, investigations are pending in 26 such cases for the past two months.

Police have been asked to carry out investigations into crimes against women on priority basis. (HT Photo)

During a review of cases involving crimes against women and children, negligence of five ACPs and 20 SHOs and inspectors came to light. In this context, commissioner Sharma has served them with notice asking for clarification on the alleged negligence.

Further action may also be taken against them if they fail to give any satisfactory answer to the notice. It is worth mentioning that cases related to offences against women and children are being reviewed through Investigation Tracking For Sexual Offences. The cases are being reviewed and monitored by ADCP Crime on a monthly basis following which a report is forwarded to the government.

The government has issued clear instructions to ensure strict action against cops found guilty of negligence in investigations of offences against women and children. Police have been asked to carry out investigations into crimes against women on priority basis and no cases should be left pending.

The ACPs of Kareli, Atarsuiya, Soraon, Kaundhiyara and Bara along with the SHOs and inspectors at Khuldabad, Kareli, Dhumanganj, SHO woman police station, Colonelganj, Shivkuti, Georgetown, Handia, Phulpur, Holagarh, Sarai Inayat, Soraon, Nawabganj, Karchhana and Kaundhiyara have been asked to give clarifications on pending cases.