‘With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara’: On Day 4 of theatre fest, Juhi Babbar’s play takes a swipe at patriarchy

LUCKNOW What drives the societal view of a woman -- her professional success or her personal relations? How the world sees women with failed marriages? And how women navigate career-related challenges are some of the many curveballs that Juhi Babbar’s play ‘With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara’ threw at the audience on Sunday. Noted actress Juhi Babbar played the character of Saiyaara Ali in ‘With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara’. (HT Photo)

Written and directed by Juhi herself, the play was staged on the fourth day of the 10-day Darpan theatre festival at the city-based Sangeet Natak Academy. Presented by Ekjut Talent Forum, Mumbai, the one-and-a-half-hour-long play revolves around the lead character Saiyaara (played by Juhi). Mostly a monologue, the play also had two other important characters in small roles -- Bina Di, a domestic help (played by Smita Juwatkar), and a personal assistant Harjeet (played by Achint Marwah).

The play is based on the character created by Nadira Zaheer Babbar. During its run time, protagonist Saiyaara Ali recalls her two failed marriages and shares her experience as a divorcee and her encounters with several men throughout her personal and professional journey.

The spicy take on ‘men, marketing, and more’ is conveyed in a conversational approach. It taps into several emotions typical of a woman. The play also highlights the importance of family support.

