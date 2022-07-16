Ex-RJD MLA surrenders in court in minor’s rape case
Former RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2019, surrendered before the special POCSO court here on Saturday, a lawyer associated with the case said.
Saroj Kumari, special public prosecutor for POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual offences) cases, said the court sent Yadav to jail custody and fixed the next hearing for July 29.
On July 18, 2019, a minor girl hailing from Ara escaped from Patna, allegedly from the clutches of people running a sex racket. On July 19, 2019, an FIR was lodged in Ara. On September 1, 2019, a video clip of the girl naming former MLA Arun Yadav went viral.
On September 6, the girl’s statement was recorded before a magistrate in the court.
The same month, a charge sheet was filed in the case against four people, except Arun Yadav against whom investigation was still continuing. On January 21, 2020, a charge-sheet was filed against Arun Yadav in the court, showing him as an absconder.
When Yadav did not appear in the court after repeated summons, a warrant and order for seizure of his property were issued and he was declared an absconder by court on February 27, 2020.
In the meantime, the court acquitted the four accused on December 16, 2021, after witnesses turned hostile during trial.
Talking to reporters on Saturday, the former MLA refuted all the allegations levelled against him. Asked why he had been absconding, he said he was suffering from kidney ailments.
Crackdown on ‘PFI’: Bihar cops make fourth arrest, in Lucknow
The Bihar Police, which had arrested three alleged members of the Popular Front of India from Patna earlier this week, has apprehended another man from Lucknow and brought Jangi to the state, Patna police chief said on Saturday. He had also contested 2020 assembly elections from Darbhanga under the banner of Socialist Democratic Party of India, which is allied to PFI, and polled 600 votes.
Man killed by sister and her family over property dispute in Thane; 3 arrested
A 39-year-old man was attacked by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew over a property dispute at a residential society in Thane on Thursday night. The accused also attacked the man's wife. The accused have been identified as Deepa Thakur, 37, her husband Rajesh Thakur, 37, and son Nikhil Thakur, 19. The deceased, Nandkumar Thakur resided in Mahavir Heights in Kapurbawdi while Deepa and another sister allegedly fought with him over their share in the flat.
Woman kills mother-in-law, held
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan's mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71).
Neuropsychiatrist booked for patient’s death due to negligence
A neuropsychiatrist from the Hadapsar area of Pune has been booked by the police for allegedly causing death by negligence of an 18- year-old. The deceased, Aditya Rajendra Satpute, a resident of Kalepadal area of Hadapsar mother Savita Satpute (39) has lodged a complaint against Dr Amar Shinde and the hospital staff. Satpute alleged that, due to the negligence of the doctor and hospital staff, Aditya died by suicide. Satpute in her complaint alleged that the hospital staff assaulted Aditya when he called his family members.
Let’s get the monsoon par-tea started
A piping hot cup of tea is what keeps your mood right. This monsoon, here are some places in the tricity you can head to for some freshly-brewed goodness. Where: Chaayos: Sector 22, Elante Mall; Ketliwala, Sector 64, Mohali; Chaiwala Online.com, Sector 8; The Drink Space, Sector 14, PanchkulaPaan Chai Paan is one of the most popular mouth fresheners in our country. Some nice varieties available in tricity are rose, jasmine, hibiscus, and chamomile tea.
