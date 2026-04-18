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Ex-serviceman killed in suspected militant ambush in Manipur: Police

Four vehicles travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul were allegedly attacked by suspected Kuki militants, who fired at the vehicles and escaped

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:43 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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An ex-serviceman of the Indian Army’s Naga regiment was allegedly killed on Saturday, with several others injured, during a reported ambush on four vehicles by suspected Kuki militants near Litan village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, police said.

The incident occurred on the day when chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Ukhrul. (Representative image)

The deceased identified as SW Chinaoshang belonged from Ukhrul’s Tashar village, confirmed police.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm between Litan and TM Kasom village under Litan police station in Ukhrul. Four vehicles travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul were allegedly attacked by suspected Kuki militants, who fired at the vehicles and escaped, said police.

Of the two injured taken to Ukhrul district hospital, one of them identified as Yaruingam Vashum (42) of Kharasom CV village succumbed to bullet injuries, said police. Security forces have been deployed in the area.

The incident occurred on the day when chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Ukhrul as part of his ‘journey for peace’. He also visited Kuki villages and interacted with the villagers.

On April 10, a BSF constable was allegedly killed during a gunfight between Tangkhul Naga village volunteers and suspected Kuki militants at Ukhrul’s Mongkot Chepu.

Unrest in Manipur began in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities, claiming at least 260 lives and displacing around 60,000 people.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ex-serviceman killed in suspected militant ambush in Manipur: Police
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