Ex-Uttar Pradesh minister Madan Chauhan escapes assassination attempt in Hapur

Former minister of state and Samajwadi Party leader Madan Chauhan escaped an assassination attempt in Harpur district after car-borne youths allegedly tried to shoot him, but their gun failed to fire, police said on Tuesday. ASP Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed that a special police team has been formed to probe the incident. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred in the Garhmukteshwar area on Monday night when Chauhan was on his way to Hirnapura village to attend a wedding ceremony. Based on Chauhan’s complaint, an FIR has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Chauhan informed that he was travelling with his personal assistant Randhir, his gunner, and his driver. During the journey, a luxury car carrying several youths allegedly forced his vehicle to stop. The occupants reportedly misbehaved with Chauhan, leading to a tense situation.

He stated that during the confrontation, one of the youths came up to his car window and attempted to fire at him from a point-blank range with a pistol. He narrowly escaped unharmed, as the weapon either had no cartridge in the chamber or the bullet missed its mark.

The situation intensified for a short while until his gunner stepped out of the vehicle and issued a warning, prompting the accused to retreat, take cover inside their car, and then flee the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed that a special police team has been formed to probe the incident. He said a case is being registered based on the former minister’s complaint and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.