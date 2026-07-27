Ex-village head, wife missing after floodwaters sweep away car in Chhattisgarh

A former village head and his wife were reported missing after their car was swept away by a stream in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday evening, police said. This prompted a search operation by police, locals and divers from Raigarh district.

Officers said persistent rainfall over the past few days caused rivers and streams across the district to overflow. (Representative Photo/HT Photo)

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Police identified the missing persons as Devnarayan Patel, a former head of Ghotla Bade village, and his wife Parvati Patel.

Police said the incident occurred around 7pm on the Sarangarh-Baramkela road near Ghotla Bade village after the couple attempted to cross a low-lying causeway submerged due to heavy rain.

According to witnesses, the car was caught in the strong current, lost control and was swept downstream within seconds.

Soon after the incident, police, revenue officials and villagers reached the scene and launched a search operation along the stream and adjoining areas.

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However, despite hours of searching, neither the vehicle nor the couple could be traced until late Sunday evening. A specialised team of divers was subsequently called from Raigarh to assist in the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers said persistent rainfall over the past few days caused rivers and streams across the district to overflow, disrupting road connectivity and increasing the risk of accidents at low-lying crossings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers said persistent rainfall over the past few days caused rivers and streams across the district to overflow, disrupting road connectivity and increasing the risk of accidents at low-lying crossings. {{/usCountry}}

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days under the influence of a low-pressure system.

Authorities urged people not to attempt crossing flooded roads, bridges or streams, warning that even shallow-looking water can conceal dangerously strong currents.