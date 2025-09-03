Chhattisgarh: 4 killed after dam breach triggers flash flood in Balrampur

Four people were killed while three others went missing after a portion of a small dam collapsed triggering a flash flood in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, officials said on Wednesday.The breach in the Luti reservoir, located in Dhaneshpur village, occurred late Tuesday night following heavy rainfall in the region.Also Read: Houston flash flood warning: Pasadena, Channelview, and more areas at riskWater from the reservoir, built in the early 1980s, gushed through the breach into nearby houses and agricultural fields, causing a flash flood, officials said.“Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. Three persons remain missing and a search operation is underway,” a government official said.District administration and police teams are at the spot taking stock of the situation and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official added.