Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Chhattisgarh: 4 killed after dam breach triggers flash flood in Balrampur

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 12:02 pm IST

The breach in the Luti reservoir, located in Dhaneshpur village, occurred late Tuesday night following heavy rainfall in the region

Four people were killed while three others went missing after a portion of a small dam collapsed triggering a flash flood in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. (PTI photo)
Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. (PTI photo)

The breach in the Luti reservoir, located in Dhaneshpur village, occurred late Tuesday night following heavy rainfall in the region.

Water from the reservoir, built in the early 1980s, gushed through the breach into nearby houses and agricultural fields, causing a flash flood, officials said.

“Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. Three persons remain missing and a search operation is underway,” a government official said.

District administration and police teams are at the spot taking stock of the situation and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official added.

Follow Us On