Weather today LIVE updates: Heavy rain to lash Delhi-NCR; red alert on for parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh
Weather today LIVE Updates: IMD has forecast more rain across North India. For Delhi-NCR, heavy rain alerts are active and schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have been closed. Meanwhile, IMD has warned of more landslides and floods for states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
- 36 Mins agoRed alert on for parts of Himachal Pradesh
- 48 Mins agoRed, orange alerts for Punjab amid rain, floods
- 1 Mins agoSchools in Kashmir division closed amid rain alerts
- 21 Mins agoOrange alert on for Ghaziabad, Noida for heavy rain
- 31 Mins agoPunjab university announces 'zero week'; classes, exams cancelled for students
- 43 Mins agoOver 10,000 people evacuated in Delhi as Yamuna reaches danger mark
- 57 Mins agoChandigarh schools shut amid floods, heavy rainfall
- 6 Mins agoGhaziabad to witness more rainfall today, schools closed
- 8 Mins agoOrange alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand for very heavy rainfall
- 13 Mins agoNoida schools closed amid heavy rain alert
Weather today LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, for the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, a heavy rain alert is active. As per the warnings issued by the IMD, heavy rainfall has been forecast yet again for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Parts of West Uttar Pradesh - including Noida and Ghaziabad - are expected to witness more showers today....Read More
In view of the heavy rain alerts, several states and cities have announced a closure of schools for the safety of students. As per reports, schools are expected to remain shut on Wednesday in Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Shimla and Jammu and Kashmir.
As India continues to battle with monsoon rains, New Delhi has once again warned Pakistan of more cross-border flooding. As per a PTI report, MEA sources said India has warned about the "high probability" of flooding in the Sutlej river.
The alerts were routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs on "humanitarian grounds", the sources told PTI.
Monsoon rains in India | Latest developments
- An orange alert is on for Jammu and Kashmir for very heavy rain. Due to the continuous rainfall, heavy slush and boulders have tumbled from hilltops, blocking roads. Restoration work is also underway on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Meanwhile, due to the rains, the Jammu and Kashmir board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the exams for classes 10 and 11 students scheduled for Wednesday.
- In Punjab, at least 30 deaths have been reported due to rain-related incidents. As per reports, a total of 3.5 lakh people across 23 districts in the state have been impacted by the rainfall and flash floods. Gurdaspur remains the worst-hit, with 324 villages affected, followed by Amritsar (135 villages) and Hoshiarpur (119 villages).
- In Delhi, the Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark and has reached a record high as rain continues to lash the capital region. On Tuesday, the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge (ORB), which has been closed to traffic.
- Due to the rain and flood alert, areas such as the Monastery Market near Kashmere Gate, Vasudev Ghat, and the Yamuna Bazaar, people have been evacuated.
- In Himachal Pradesh, a total of 1,337 roads have been blocked. Of this, 282 are in Mandi, 255 in Shimla, 239 in Chamba, 205 in Kullu and 140 in Sirmaur district, among others. National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), National Highway 305 (Aut-Sainj), National Highway 5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road) and National Highway 707 (Hatkoti to Poanta) were also blocked, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.
Weather today LIVE: Red alert on for parts of Himachal Pradesh
Weather today LIVE: In Himachal Pradesh, a heavy rain alert has been issued as the hill state continues to battle heavy rains, flash floods and landslides. As per Met Centre in Shimla, a red alert is active for - Chamba, Kangr, and Kullu.
Shimla, Solan, Sirmur, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahul and Spiti remain under orange alert.
Weather today LIVE: Red, orange alerts for Punjab amid rain, floods
Weather today LIVE: As rain and floods continue to wreak havoc in Punjab, a red alert has been issued for certain parts of the state.
As per IMD, red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall are active for Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Nawashahr.
The rest of the state, including the capital Chandigarh, is under an orange alert for heavy rainfall.
Weather today LIVE: Schools in Kashmir division closed amid rain alerts
Weather today LIVE: Amid the heavy rain alerts in Jammu and Kashmir, all schools in the Kashmir division will also remain closed on Wednesday.
“In view of inclement weather and for safety of students, all schools in Kashmir division to remain closed today (September 3, 2025),” read the order issued by Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo.
Weather today LIVE: Orange alert on for Ghaziabad, Noida for heavy rain
Weather today LIVE: As per the met centre in Lucknow, a heavy rain alert is active for parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad.
As per the warnings issued, Gautam Buddh Nagar is expected to witness very heavy rain. Neighbouring district of Ghaziabad is also bracing for very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.
Weather today LIVE: Punjab university announces 'zero week'; classes, exams cancelled for students
Weather today LIVE: In view of the floods and heavy rainfall in Punjab, the university of Punjab has announced "zero week" from September 1 to 7.
During this period, the university will remain closed all students, teachers and staff.
All classes will resume on September 8, 2025. "During this period, HODs, Faculty and Staff will complete admission formalities, carry out meet-and-greet activities, and welcome students back to campus. Hostel allotments will continue, and students may use this time to prepare for the commencement of classes or upcoming examinations," reads the official notice issued.
Weather today LIVE: Over 10,000 people evacuated in Delhi as Yamuna reaches danger mark
Weather today LIVE: The Yamuna breached the 206-metre mark in Delhi for the first time this monsoon on Tuesday evening, forcing authorities to evacuate families from low-lying areas and triggering emergency measures across the capital and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).
The river, swollen by heavy rains upstream and large releases from the Hathnikund barrage, showed no signs of abating, raising fears of another spell of urban flooding.
Weather today LIVE: Chandigarh schools shut amid floods, heavy rainfall
Weather today LIVE: All schools in Chandigarh will also remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the region, according to an official statement. Chandigarh has received over 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday, reported PTI.
Weather today LIVE: Ghaziabad to witness more rainfall today, schools closed
Weather today LIVE: Ghaziabad is also expected to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday. As the rain spell continues, Ghaziabad schools have also been closed for students from Nursery to Class 12 across all schools in the district.
Parents and students are advised to monitor weather updates closely and adhere to any additional instructions issued by local authorities amid the heavy rain.
Weather today LIVE: Orange alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand for very heavy rainfall
Weather today LIVE: An orange alert for heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, for the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, a heavy rain alert is active.
The IMD has already warned of more landslides and floods for hilly states in September. In Jammu and Kashmir, landslides and flash floods have caused widespread destruction across the union territory.
In J&K, heavy rain is expected in Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu, Mirpur, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur, and Samba.
For Uttarakhand, the orange alert is active across the state with Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Champawat on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
Weather today LIVE: Noida schools closed amid heavy rain alert
Weather today LIVE: Schools across Noida will remain closed on September 3 due to the heavy rain alert active for Delhi-NCR region. Citing rain concerns, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has declared a holiday for all schools on September 3, 2025.
The order issued by the DM is directed for Nursery to Class 12 students in all schools across the district, including council schools, government institutions, aided schools, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions, as well as Madarsa Board schools.