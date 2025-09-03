Weather today LIVE updates: Heavy rain to lash Delhi-NCR; red alert on for parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

Weather today LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, for the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, a heavy rain alert is active. As per the warnings issued by the IMD, heavy rainfall has been forecast yet again for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Parts of West Uttar Pradesh - including Noida and Ghaziabad - are expected to witness more showers today....Read More

In view of the heavy rain alerts, several states and cities have announced a closure of schools for the safety of students. As per reports, schools are expected to remain shut on Wednesday in Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Shimla and Jammu and Kashmir.

As India continues to battle with monsoon rains, New Delhi has once again warned Pakistan of more cross-border flooding. As per a PTI report, MEA sources said India has warned about the "high probability" of flooding in the Sutlej river.

The alerts were routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs on "humanitarian grounds", the sources told PTI.

Monsoon rains in India | Latest developments