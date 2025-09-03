Temporary reduction in rainfall likely over north India from Thursday: IMD

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rain over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab and Haryana is expected to decrease from Thursday onwards but moderate and isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue for one more week over these areas, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). People crossing the rain water filled national highway near wave city in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Uttarakhand till September 9; Haryana, Chandigarh on September 4 and 9; West Uttar Pradesh; West Rajasthan on September 5 and 8; East Rajasthan on September 6 with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh between Wednesday and Thursday; “Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places over the region during next 7 days,” IMD said on Wednesday.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is running near its normal position. The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal became a well marked low pressure area over the same region on Wednesday, and lay over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha coasts.

It is likely to move west-northwest wards across north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours. A western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & adjoining Punjab. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Haryana in lower tropospheric levels.

Heavy to very Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over East and Central India for next 2-3 days with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (≥21cm) over West Madhya Pradesh on September 5, 2025. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat till September 7 with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat during September 4 to 6 and Saurashtra and Kutch on September 6.

“We can expect a reduction in rainfall over northern states from tomorrow. The low pressure area is over central India. The moisture feed is concentrated there. The monsoon trough is also passing through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. So, till September 7, there is likely to be a decrease in rainfall over northern states but it may increase once again after that,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.