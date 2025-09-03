Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route again, shrine base camp records highest rainfall in Jammu

The track of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, was hit by a landslide again, even as the pilgrimage remained suspended for the ninth day on Wednesday. Some of the pilgrims who are in Katra are offering prayers at the 'Darshani Deodi' (main entrace of the route to the shrine). (ANI Video Grab)

No casualties were reported in the landslide, with the Katra base camp being empty in the absence of devotees, PTI reported.

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp has recorded over 200 mm rainfall, the highest rainfall in Jammu region, during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Accommodations of officials in the area were also evacuated as a precautionary measure, in the face of imminent threat of landslides amid heavy rains, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The landslide on Wednesday took place at the Sammar point of the pilgrimage track, thus blocking the route to the shrine. Efforts are underway to clear the debris on the track.

The yatra to the shrine was suspended on August 26, hours before a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the region struck the pilgrimage's old route near Ardhkuwari. The incident killed 34 pilgrims, while 20 others sustained injuries.

The continuous rains have led to an increase in water levels in river and streams, including the Banganga river, which passes through Katra. Officials said that a decision on the resumption of the yatra would be taken once the situation improves, and the 12-km twin track to the shrine is cleared for devotees, PTI reported.

While the pilgrimage has been suspended, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remains open, with priests performing prayers and rituals on a daily basis.

The four trains, which had been started as shuttle services to help locals and stranded devotees travel between Jammu and Katra, were suspended on Wednesday owing to heavy rains and flooding.

The train services from New Delhi to Katra have also been temporarily terminated.