Heavy rains across Jammu create flood-like situation, rivers in spate

With no let up in sight, heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday created flood-like situation across Jammu region, with administration sounding a flood alert advising people to stay alert and don’t venture near water bodies. An SDRF personnel announces to vacate the surrounding area as the water levels of the Tawi River rise, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

The authorities have opened the spill gates at the 900-mw Baglihar hydroelectric project and 690 mw Salal hydroelectric project over Chenab river.

“Discharge from Baglihar and Salal dam reservoirs are rising rapidly, causing increased water level in the river Chenab.The public is advised not to venture near river banks and adjoining areas of other tributaries,” said a senior official.

He informed that there were high chances of flood in Jammu due to significant rise in water levels of rivers including Tawi River

In view of heavy rains in Jammu on Tuesday evening and considering the safety of the people, damaged fourth bridge as well as the rotary have been closed for traffic.

“People are requested not to travel from Hotel Asia, Satwari Chowk and Bhagwati Nagar towards Major Somnath Chowk and 4th bridge,” said Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar

Further, the road from Atal Chowk (Panjtirthi) towards Sidhra Bridge has also been closed due to landslides and shooting stones.

A big landslide at km 38.08 near Pull Dod blocked NH 244 during the day. Men and machinery were deployed for clearance of the affected stretch.

The 250 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44) has also been closed for traffic movement following heavy rains.

“It’s been raining heavily almost along the entire stretch of NH-44 since wee hours. Apart from sinking zones created at Tharad and Balli Nullah due to incessant rains, there are reports of slides and shooting stones at Tharad , Samroli Chanderkote, Mehar , Monkey Morh, Digdol, Kishtwari Pather etc. In view of heavy rains, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, traffic movement has been stopped,” said a traffic police officer.

The general public is advised to avoid travel on NH 44 till weather improves, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, visited the NH-44 viaduct at Ramban following the circulation of certain posts on social media regarding its safety.

On the directions of the DC, the NHAI engineering team carried out an inspection of the structure.

After examination, the engineers confirmed that the Ramban viaduct is completely safe for vehicular movement.

Following a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu on Monday, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries and divisional administration to review the swift and time-bound implementation of the directives issued by the visiting Minister.

Dulloo underscored the need for seamless inter-departmental coordination to bring immediate relief to the affected people and ensure early restoration of essential services, including power supply and potable water, in the shortest possible timeframe.

The chief secretary directed that all water sources be tested for contamination prior to supply, so as to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

He further instructed the Health Department to organize health camps in all affected villages, with medical teams conducting vital health checks and ensuring the availability of essential medicines to the local population.

In addition, he called for a detailed safety audit of all public infrastructure in the flood-hit regions.

The Met department has forecast moderate to high flash flood risk likely during the next 24 hours over Jammu, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur districts.

On Wednesday, the Met department has forecast light to moderate rain/thunder at many places during the daytime with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi with moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Schools across Jammu region to remain shut today

In view of inclement weather conditions, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), on Tuesday, ordered closure of all government and private schools across Jammu division on Wednesday as well.

An official order issued by the directorate of school education stated that the decision was taken following the weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, which could put the safety of students and staff at risk.

The DSEJ, however, stated that online classes be held wherever feasible to ensure that academic activities were not affected.

The chief education officer of Jammu has also ordered closure of all coaching centers in Jammu district till further orders.

In an order issued here the CEO Jammu stated that the decision has been taken to ensure safety and well being of students, staff and general public.

Meanwhile, Power Development Department (PDD) stated that the field staff toiled hard for power restoration after incessant rainfall and flash floods caused severe damage to power infrastructure in the Jammu region on August 25 and 26.

The department closely coordinated with allied agencies and departments concerned, which provided timely assistance and logistical support wherever needed to ensure the swift and uninterrupted execution of restoration work across all affected districts, said an official spokesperson.

However, Jal Shakti department headed by PHE minister Javed Ahmed Rana and additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra has not been able to fully restore the water supplies.

The officials attributed the delay to their water lifting stations and other PHE stations that were marooned in the flashfloods.

5 army personnel injured in Rajouri

At least five army personnel were injured in a road mishap near Dehri Ralyote in Rajouri district on. Tuesday morning, said officials. “Around 7:10 am, a light vehicle patrol (LVP) of 49 RR skidded off the road while returning to headquarters at Galuthi,” said officials.

“A JCO and four soldiers were injured in the accident. They have been shifted to 150 Garrison Hospital in Rajouri”, they added.

They were identified as Subedar Veerpal Singh, Havaldar Md Sahil, Naik Varinder Singh, sepoy Raghveer Singh and sepoy Radheshyam Acharaj.

The injured were stated to be out of danger.

Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended for 8th consecutive day

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions in Trikuta hills in Reasi district, said officials.

Since August 26 when 34 Vaishno Devi pilgrims were killed and scores injured in a landslide near Adhkuwari, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has suspended the pilgrimage, said a police officer.

He informed that repair and restoration work was on but the pilgrimage remains suspended in view of rains.

“Only members of the shrine board staff and few security personnel attend morning and evening Arti,” he said.

Jammu region has witnessed large scale of death and destruction since August 14 due to heavy rains.

According to an estimate over 175 people died in rain related incidents in August this year, the wettest month since 1996.

Suspension of the famous pilgrimage to the three peaked cave shrine has left Katra town deserted.

The government has ordered hotels, restaurants and other outlets from Asia Chowk to Darshani Deodi to vacate their premises.

The government has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, directing the vacation of certain commercial establishments found to be in violation of legal provisions.

The decision was taken to public safety and regulatory norms.

Following the death of 34 pilgrims, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.