The Punjab government has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics across the state until September 7, 2025. Punjab schools, colleges, universities and polytechnics to remain closed till September 7 due to floods (Representative image)

State Education Minister Harjot Bains has shared the update on his official X account. The tweet reads, "As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow local administration’s guidelines."

Due to severe weather conditions, the schools and other educational institutions will remain closed until September 7.

Earlier, the government had announced the closure of the educational institutes till September 3, which has been extended.

The state is witnessing the worst floods in nearly four decades. Twenty-nine people have lost their lives in the 12 worst-affected districts of the border state.

The data compiled by the Punjab government from August 1 to September 1 states that ever since rivers and rivulets started swelling due to heavy rain in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, six people died in Pathankot district due to the swollen Ravi river, three each in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar and Barnala districts.

