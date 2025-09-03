The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the ICAI Exams 2025and the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations in the State of Punjab and Jammu City. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the notice on the ICAI's official website at icai.org. ICAI Exams 2025 postponed: CA September Final & Inter exams deferred in Jammu & Punjab, notice here

The Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate examination was scheduled to be held on September 3 and 4, 2025. However, the exams in Punjab and Jammu have been postponed due to the incessant rainfall and floods.

The exam has been postponed in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi, Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur (i.e., cities in the State of Punjab), and Jammu City only.

ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org, timetable here

The Institute has further clarified that other particulars / details as announced vide Important Announcement dated 30th May 2025 hosted on www.icai.org shall remain unchanged.

The final course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025. Paper – 6 of Final Examination is of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. Candidates will get 15 minutes extra time to read the question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.