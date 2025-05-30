ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org, timetable here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet. The timetable has been released for Final, Inter and Foundation course. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the datesheet through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation course out

As per the timetable, the final course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025. The foundation course exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

The Paper 3 and 4 of the foundation exam will be for 2 hours. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination is of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

No examination is scheduled on 5th September 2025 (Friday) on account of Milad – un - Nabi, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday.

ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Go to important announcement link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the page.

4. Click on the link and the datesheet will open.

5. Check the exam dates and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidatesb can check the official website of ICAI.