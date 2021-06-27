Eying 2022 HP assembly polls, BJP plans massive outreach drives

Eying the 2022 assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Himachal unit is set to launch a massive public outreach programme on the completion of four years in power, besides extensive cadre training programmes at the village level.

In its two-day meet, which concluded in Dharamshala on Saturday, the BJP working group, an extended core group of top leaders, mulled over strengthen the party structure at the grassroots level.

BJP’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said first of all, the party is geared up for byelections to Mandi Lok Sabha and the assembly segments of Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai, which may be announced anytime soon.

“The party has already deputed incharges and co-incharges for these segments and they have toured the areas and met the local leaders,” said Sharma.

As per the report submitted by them, the atmosphere is favourable towards BJP and the party will win all three byelections, he added.

He said on the organisational front, the party had decided to conduct training of party office-bearers and workers in July, August and September.

These trainings will be organised virtually at state, district and block-level and then at the village level.

First of all, the state working committee will hold a meeting virtually on June 30. Then meetings of district working committees will be held from July 1 to 15 and block working committees from July 16 to 30, said Sharma.

One important decision taken by the party, Sharma said, is to organise conferences of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Local Bodies.

“In these conferences, titled as “Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan”, the elected representatives will be apprised of the party as well as government programmes so that they participate in the development process more actively,” said Sharma.

He said a meeting of party media in-charges and spokespersons will be held in July.

“The government will be completing four years in power in December and the party has decided to launch a massive public outreach programme to publicise the achievements of state and central government among the masses on the occasion,” he said.

Police probing incident involving Dharamshala MLA

Replying to a query, Sharma said police were investigating the incident involving Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria, whose wife has accused him of physical and mental torture.

“It will be too early to say anything. Whatever action is warranted at this juncture is to be taken by police,” he said.