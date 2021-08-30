Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Factory worker throws acid on woman colleague in Jalandhar
Factory worker throws acid on woman colleague in Jalandhar

The exact reason for the attack remained unclear till the filing of the report, police said; the woman had suffered 35% burns
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The victim was rushed to a private hospital after the incident, and was later referred to the Jalandhar civil situation, where she is still critical. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar

A 47-year-old woman suffered around 35% burn injuries, after a co-worker in the factory threw acid on her over a minor argument related to work at a factory in Focal Point area of the Jalandhar city on Monday around noon. The exact reason for the attack remained unclear till the filing of the report, police said.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital after the incident, and was later referred to the Jalandhar civil situation, where she is still critical. Doctors said that there were injuries on his face, hands and knees.

Police have identified the accused as Sohan Lal, 30, of Ram Nagar, while the victim has been named as Ran Rani, 47. Police said they both worked in the same factory, that manufactures nut and bolts

The co-workers in the factory immediately grabbed the accused and police from the Focal Point check-post reached the spot and arrested them. Investigation officer ASI Madan Singh said the exact reason for the attack was unclear and CCTV footage was being tracked to establish the sequence of events. “Doctors have told us that acid has damaged the vitals of the victim and is still under observation,” a family member said.

Police added that the accused had been known to the victim for the past couple of years and he visited her home frequently.

