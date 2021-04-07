Home / Cities / Others / Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM, calls for relaxation of curbs
others

Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM, calls for relaxation of curbs

Mumbai Terming it an ‘undeclared month-long lockdown’, leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly Devendra Fadanvis has asked the state to revisit the curbs imposed in Maharashtra amid the rising Covid-19 cases
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:01 AM IST
HT Image

Mumbai Terming it an ‘undeclared month-long lockdown’, leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly Devendra Fadanvis has asked the state to revisit the curbs imposed in Maharashtra amid the rising Covid-19 cases. He has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, demanding changes in the lockdown norms.

Fadnavis has also pointed at the discrepancies in lockdown norms.

“You have allowed the transportation to operate, but related businesses such as spare parts shops and garages have been shut. There are many such examples that have emerged out of the [state’s] notification issued. It has led to discontent among people, leading to the protests in many parts of the state. The decision of restrictions on small shopkeepers, hoteliers and salons needs to be tweaked immediately by issuing a revised order,” he wrote.

Fadnavis also said that Thackeray, during their conversation ahead of imposing the stricter curbs, had spoken about only a two-day lockdown.

“But the type of curbs that have been imposed, it appears to be an undeclared month-long lockdown,” said Fadnavis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PAU does not practice what it preaches

No relief announced for Ludhiana factory next to roof collapse site

Life played a cruel joke, say kin of Ludhiana roof collapse victims

Day after roof collapse, Ludhiana MC recommends FIR against lintel lifting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP