New video shows assailants failed in their 1st bid to kill Umesh Pal

PRAYAGRAJ In yet another revelation concerning the daylight killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards, it has been found out that an attempt was made to assassinate Umesh Pal on February 21 itself but the assailants couldn’t go through with the plan due to a police jeep that was passing by through the area.

In the new footage, Umesh Pal can be seen returning home in his car. (CCTV Grab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CCTV footage of this failed attempt, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, purportedly shows all the assailants assembling in the lane leading to Umesh Pal’s home in Sulem Sarai’s Jayantipur locality in Prayagraj. Apparently, the accused backtracked on their plan to kill Pal at the last minute after noticing the movement of a police jeep.

In the CCTV footage, Arman and Guddu Muslim can be seen together on a bike while Ghulam and Vijay Chaudhary (aka Usman) are seen arriving the spot on another two-wheeler. Another SUV, possibly with accused on board, is also visible at the spot.

In the new footage, Umesh Pal can be seen returning home in his car. As the accused were about to attack him, a police jeep passed through the lane. Out of fear, the assailants held back their weapons. By the time the police jeep passed ahead, Umesh Pal had gone inside his house lane with his security guards. Subsequently, the assailants also left the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, on February 24, the accused completed their mission by opening fire at Umesh Pal and his security guards. In this daylight incident, Pal and his two security guards were killed. Following the murder, an FIR was lodged against mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed, his younger brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf), wife Shaista Praveen, his son Asad, and aides Guddu Muslim, Armaan, Vijay Chaudhary, Ghulam, and Sabir.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint made by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya. Later, Asad, Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary, and Arbaaz (who was driving Asad’s car) on the day of the attack were killed in police encounters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON