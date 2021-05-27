Fake assessment notices served to several taxpayers, case filed

The income tax department has filed a case against an unknown person/group for allegedly issuing fake and illegal assessment notices to several taxpayers in Gurugam last year.

The matter came to light when in April, the department received an undelivered notice served to taxpayers in the city. During an interval investigation, it was found that the notice under section 147 of the IT Act was signed with a fake name. The stamp and letterhead were allegedly found to be fake, said police.

The department complained that someone or a group impersonating as IT officials were trying to dupe taxpayers, said police.

The notice was dated June 2018 and addressed to a private company based in Sushant Lok-1. The notice was signed by someone named Naresh Yadav, who identified himself as an assistant commissioner of IT circle (4) of Gurugram, said police.

K K Rao, commissioner of police, said on the date when the notice was issued, no assistant commissioner named Yadav was posted in the IT department. Moreover, the stamp affixed on the notice was not the one used by Income Tax authorities. “The seal used on the said notice was also forged. The notice pertains to the assessment year 2017-18. However, the said year was not under regular assessment so it was not possible to issue notice for that year,” he said.

Besides, the notice had several other defects like wrong e-mail address and wrong letter serial numbers.

Rao said during investigation, it was found that the notice was sent from the website of the department of post and it was posted from Delhi and not Gurugram. It was clear that the notice in question was not issued by the IT department.

Seema Dhankhar, joint commissioner of Income-tax, Kurukshetra, said they had complained to police last year when she was holding charge as deputy commissioner. “We were suspecting the role of an insider who worked on a contract basis. The suspect tried to impersonate as an Income Tax authority and sent a forged notice to the taxpayer. The dispatch number used was correct, which led to the suspicion that it was a doing of an insider. It is a matter of serious concern,” she said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under section 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday. “We have conducted a thorough investigation and it seemed someone tried to settle a personal score with the victims. Maybe an individual or a gang is involved,” said Rao.