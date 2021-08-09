Home / Cities / Others / Fake pharmacist promises anti-fungal drug, cheats man of Rs80,000
Fake pharmacist promises anti-fungal drug, cheats man of Rs80,000

PUNE: A man from Ahmednagar duped a man from Thergaon of Rs80,000 by posing as a pharmacist who could provide an anti-fungal drug for Mucor Mycosis, a fungal infection seen in patients who have recovered from covid-19. He has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police after Tejesh Tanaji Andhare, 28, a resident of Thergaon, Pune, lodged a complaint in the matter.

The accused man has been identified as Jaysingh alias Jayesh Kalyan Dole, a resident of Pimplekhed road in Arangaon, Jamkhed, Ahmednagar, according to the police. He is yet to be arrested.

In May, Andhare was in need of an injection for a Mucor Mycosis patient and Dole, pretending to be one Panchal from Atik Private Limited, a pharmaceuticals company, promised to provide Andhare with Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat Mucor Mycosis, for Rs80,000. On May 16 at around 11.15am, Andhare made a UPI transaction, transferring the said amount to Dole. Thereafter Dole disappeared, as per the complaint

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Wakad police station. Police sub-inspector S Jagtap of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

