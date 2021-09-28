Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fake website scam: Two held in Prayagraj for duping unemployed people
others

Fake website scam: Two held in Prayagraj for duping unemployed people

Through the fake website, it is suspected that the gang may have duped hundreds of unemployed people. The team was questioning some others in connection with the fraud.
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:39 AM IST
2nd fake website: The accused revealed that they had earlier created a website in the name of Child Research Development Organisation and duped people of 50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs. (HT File Photo)

Police at the Cyber Crime Police Station busted a gang involved in deceiving unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs and making a website resembling that of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), on Monday.

It is suspected that the gang may have duped hundreds of unemployed people through the fake website of UPSESSB. The team was questioning some others in connection with the fraud.

IG, range, KP Singh, said that the Cyber Police Station received inputs about a website www.upsssb.org that was similar to the website of UPSESSB www.upsessb.org. Investigations revealed that some persons were running the site to dupe people. SHO Cyber Crime Police Station Rajeev Kumar Tiwari and his team used advanced techniques and manual inputs to trace the culprits and arrested two members of the gang on Monday, who were identified as Sachin Kumar aka Lalit of Etah district and Sahil Srivastava of Sultanpur district.

The accused revealed that they had earlier created a website in the name of Child Research Development Organisation and duped people of 50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs. As no complaint was made to the police, it encouraged the accused to make another fake website in the name of UPSESSB.

RELATED STORIES

Sachin, who is the kingpin of the gang, did not communicate with people directly and used conference calling. He used to receive payments from people in the account of his girlfriend while using the VPN option in his mobile for connecting to the internet to avoid being traced by the police. Moreover, he used the email address and name of another person for creating the website.

Two laptops, seven mobile phones, one tablet, WiFi calling phone, two pen drives, WiFi Airtel Extreme Modem, nine ATM cards, two passbooks, two cheque books, one passport, a document relating to the fake website and application forms of 567 students who applied for different jobs through the website, along with other documents were recovered from the accused. The Cyber Crime cops froze the cash that was deposited by applicants amounting to 2.17 lakh, the IG added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: CS asks officials to settle land related issues by October

‘I hold judiciary in highest esteem’: Tripura CM after video on contempt of court goes viral

65-year-old protesting farmer ends life at Ludhiana toll barrier

Bharat Bandh: Total shutdown in Doaba
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP