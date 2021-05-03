Faridkot NGOs face probe for role in O2 cylinder black marketing

Three days after the arrest of two men in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar for selling oxygen cylinders, procured from the district, at exorbitant rates on Friday, deputy commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia has sought record of NGOs that offer ambulance service in the district. Sources said seven NGOs are running ambulances in the district, and most are without permits from the transport department.

Delhi Police have said that Vinay Kumar of Bihar and Kewal Singh of Faridkot used to procure oxygen cylinders from Faridkot and sell these at higher rates in the National Capital Region (NCR). Kewal Singh is a driver of an ambulance run by a Faridkot-based NGO.

According to a police officials, both the accused were arrested and six oxygen cylinders were seized. “The duo used to charge between ₹28,000 and ₹35,000 for one oxygen cylinder,” the officer added.

Police sources said during interrogation, Kewal has disclosed names of three more ambulance drivers who were also black-marketing oxygen cylinders in Delhi. “We have received information on this. I have asked for the record of all the NGOs working in the area. I will call a meeting to discuss details,” DC Setia added.

Superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Sohi said that the matter is under investigation of the Delhi Police. “We have not received any official communication so far,” he added.

