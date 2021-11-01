Farm labourers to mark Diwali as liberation day from corporates

Amritsar Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), a union of farmers, which holds considerable sway in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, on Monday announced that it will mark this Diwali as a protest day in support of farmers, and their members will all vow to liberate the country from corporate companies.

“We will mark this Diwali as a day, where all of us will to liberate the country from corporate companies, which have hatched a conspiracy along with the union government to establish their monopoly on the farm sector,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, state general secretary, KMSC, after a meeting of the senior leadership of the organisation at Chabba village on Monday, that its state president Satnam Singh Pannu presided over.

Last year, the organised had burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi in place of Ravana on Dussehra.

“Diwali is celebrated as Bandi Chhod Diwas among Sikhs as our sixth Master Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib reached Amritsar after liberating 52 kings imprisoned in Gwalior Fort on this special day. We will also dedicate this festival to the widespread farmers’ stir against three laws,” Pandher added.

He added that they would also dedicate Diwali to the those killed during the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. “Farmers have been undertaking an unprecedented protest at the borders of Delhi for the past year. Our stir will continue till these laws are not revoked.”