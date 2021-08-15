Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Farmer shot dead in Firozabad village after dispute over dog bite
others

Farmer shot dead in Firozabad village after dispute over dog bite

The accused had fled his village and efforts were on to arrest him, said Praveen Singh, inspector in charge at Sirsaganj police station in Firozabad.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The pet dog of the accused had bitten the nephew of the murdered man, leading too a quarrel. (Pic for representation only)

Agra A farmer was shot dead on Saturday morning after a dispute over dog bite in Tiliyani village under Sirsaganj police station of Firozabad district. The accused Deepa Kumar has fled from the village. Police have registered a case for murder against him and are trying to trace him.

“The incident took place on Saturday morning when accused Deepa Kumar fired thrice at 45-year-old farmer Ram Kumesh. Both lived in Tiliyani and had a dispute on Thursday evening,” informed Praveen Singh, the inspector in charge at Sirsaganj police station.

“Deepa Kumar has a pet dog which had bitten Krishna, the nephew of Ram Kumesh on Thursday evening. Both families had a quarrel that day but were pacified. Ram Kumesh was angry and had a heated exchange with Deepa again on Saturday morning,” said Singh.

“The accused brought out his gun and fired thrice at Ram Kumesh who died on the spot. The accused fled the village. Efforts are on to arrest him. A case for murder was registered against him at Sirsaganj police station on Saturday,” said the inspector.

The body was sent to the District Hospital in Firozabad for post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP