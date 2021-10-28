Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Farmer shot dead in Siwan village, assailant lynched
others

Farmer shot dead in Siwan village, assailant lynched

Siwan's superintendent of police Kumar Abhinav, who later visited the spot, said 12 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Prakash, who is said to be distant relative of Satyadeo
Police said Satyadeo was walking towards his cowshed when three unidentified men arrived there and fired indiscriminately. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:36 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar

PATNA A farmer was shot dead and one of his assailants chased and lynched by an angry mob in a village in Bihar’s Siwan district on Thursday morning, the police said.

The farmer, identified as Satyadeo Gond, was shot dead near the house of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Harishankar Yadav at Mirpur village under Andar police station limits following which locals managed to nab one of the fleeing assailants, identified as Om Prakash Gond, and lynched him.

Police said Satyadeo was walking towards his cowshed when three unidentified men arrived there and fire indiscriminately. He had tried to flee from the spot but was hit with two bullets and succumbed on way to hospital.

Siwan’s superintendent of police Kumar Abhinav, who later visited the spot, said 12 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Prakash, who is said to be distant relative of Satyadeo.

Police said Prakash was released from the jail three months ago and was involved in two murder cases as well as liquor smuggling cases.

Asked about the motive behind the killing, SP Abhinav it will be clear only after a probe. He said raids were under way to nab two more assailants.

In another incident, a medical shop owner, identified as Prabhu Rai, was stabbed to death in Kachnar village under Rivilganj police station of Saran district late on Wednesday night.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar said the incident took place around 9.30 pm when Prabhu was at his shop. Some miscreants entered into an argument with him after which one of them attacked Rai with a sharp-edged weapon. He succumbed to his injury during treatment at Sadar hospital.

