Farmer’s daughter to be given sports gold medal at LU convocation

LUCKNOW Third-year BA student Kajal Sharma, who won the 3,000-metre steeplechase race last year, has been selected for the prestigious Pirie Memorial Gold Medal in the field of sports this year. She will be felicitated with the award at the convocation ceremony of Lucknow University on January 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Daughter of a landless farmer, Sharma grew up with modest means in Hapur. She is currently pursuing her graduation in Home Science from Bakshi Ka Talab-based CB Gupta Mahavidyalaya, which is affiliated with Lucknow University.

“This journey to success has not been an easy one as I didn’t have access to resources growing up. We had no facilities for training in Hapur. I got training at the KD Singh Babu Stadium only after coming to Lucknow,” said Kajal.

The young athlete lives in a two-room accommodation near Bakshi Ka Talab with seven siblings, including five sisters. “My father Devendra Sharma wanted to see me as an athlete. I dedicate my steeplechase race win to him. My coach has also worked very hard,” added Kajal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}