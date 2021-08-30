Farmers’ mahapanchayat against police lathicharge in Karnal today

Thousands of farmers from across the districts of Haryana are likely to attend Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) mahapanchayat at Gharaunda grain market in Karnal today.

The mahapanchayat has been called against the police lathicharge on farmers in Karnal on Saturday. Senior representatives of the SKM and farmer union leaders will attend the meeting and take a decision on the agitation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Haryana.

Morcha leaders have also demanded action against the police and Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha for instructing the police to use force to prevent farmers from crossing the barricades to reach the venue of a state level meeting of the ruling BJP at a private hotel in Karnal on Saturday.

The Karnal police have booked hundreds of farmers, including 27 by name, for attacking the police and blocking the highway. Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The police beat up farmers as the BJP government wants to take revenge for holding protests against its leaders.”

He also demanded a First Information Report against some officials, including SDM Sinha, and inspector Harjinder Singh, who is also JJP leader Balbir Singh’s brother. He said there was video proof of Sinha asking cops to hit the farmers and the cops were also caught damaging farmers’ vehicles.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has assured action against Sinha but Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has given him a clean chit, saying the officer was trying to stop movement of farmers across the barricade and his intention was right.