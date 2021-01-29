Farmers’ protest: Haryana khaps begin meetings to discuss plan of action after Tikait’s appeal

A day after protesting farmers were asked to leave Delhi’s Ghazipur border and the video of an emotional Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait entreating them not to do so went viral on Thursday, khap meetings started in various corners of Haryana, mostly in the central and Bagri belt of the state.

One of the state’s influential khaps, Kandela, was holding a meeting on Friday at Kandela village. Likewise, Dadan and Barh khaps were holding their meetings at Uchana village and Julana in Jind respectively. Phogat khap is meeting in Dadri, Sarv khap in Rohtak , and Sarv Sheoran khap at Kharkari village in Bhiwani, among others.

Tekhram Kandela, head of Kandela khap, said moved by Tikait’s emotional video, hundreds of farmers from their khap have already reached the Ghazipur border.

“We will reach Delhi’s borders in double numbers than earlier and we are ready to face police bullets. Those were not Tikait’s tears, but that of the entire farming community. Several crucial decisions will be taken today in the meeting,” he added.

Meham Chaubisi president Tulsi Grewal said they had called an emergency meeting on Thursday night and farmers of their khaps have already started a march towards Ghazipur. “Our farmers are now moving to Ghazipur to face UP Police. The UP government cannot suppress farmers’ voices by disconnecting the supply of water, toilet and electricity. Our farmers are heading for Ghazipur with water, milk and food. Tikait is the hero of the farming community and we will sit with him until the three laws were repealed,” he added.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Kungar village in Bhiwani, said three dozen farmers from their village reached the Ghazipur border on Thursday night after watching Tikait’s video.

Protesters have blocked the Chandigarh- Jind highway and farmers have started reaching toll plazas in Rohtak, Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Hisar and other parts of the state.

Two online campaigns in favour of Tikait were trending on Twitter.