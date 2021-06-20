Farmers protest in Karnal ahead of OP Dhankar’s visit

Ahead of Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar’s visit to Karnal, hundreds of farmers protesting under the banner of Snyukt Kisan Morcha gathered near the event venue in Karnal’s Salaru village, HT has learnt.

The farmers claimed that they received the information that Dhankar, sports minister and local MLA will be visiting for this program. “Soon after we got the information about the program, the message was circulated on the social media and the call was given to the farmers to reach in large numbers ahead of the programme to protest the visit,” said Jagdip Singh Aulakh, a local leader of BKU (Charuni).

He said the organisers of the blood donation camp had also reached them, urging not to disrupt the programme.

“We have told them that we are also ready to donate blood and join this camp if they require but the agitation will continue and we will protest the visit of all ruling party leaders until the agriculture laws are repealed,” he added.

As per the available information, Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh and BJP MLA Ramkumar Kashyap were likely to inaugurate a blood donation camp organised by the Jain temple.

The protesting farmers, carrying black flags, said that they were holding this protest on the call of Snyukt Kisan Morcha as they have got instructions to oppose the visit of all leaders of the ruling parties in support of their ongoing agitation against three farm laws.

Heavy police deployment has been set up near the venue. Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said that as of now they did not have any official communication regarding the timing of the visit but elaborate security arrangements have been made and the cops are keeping a close eye on any development.

He said that everybody has a right to protest peacefully but nobody will be allowed to disrupt the and order.

Officials from Karnal BJP unit were not available for a comment and said that they didn’t get any information or schedule about Dhankar’s visit.