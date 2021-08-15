Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Farmers’ Tiranga Yatra on I-Day will be historic: Charuni
others

Farmers’ Tiranga Yatra on I-Day will be historic: Charuni

Thousands of farmers from across Haryana will participate in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of farmers on Independence Day, said Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST
BKU’s Gurnam Singh Charuni said the Tiranga Yatra will start from Pipli in Kurukshetra at 9am and conclude at Singhu border. (HT File)

Thousands of farmers from across Haryana will participate in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of farmers on Independence Day, said Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

He said this Yatra will be carried out to tell the government that farmers do not have financial freedom till date.

As per information, farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) will participate in the Tiranga Yatra which will start from Pipli in Kurukshetra at 9am and conclude at Singhu border.

“The Yatra will be historic as thousands of farmers will participate in it,” said Charuni.

He said farmers from other districts including Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat will also join when the Tiranga Yatra reaches their area.

In a video message, Charuni urged the farmers to reach in large numbers and make this Yatra bigger than the one being carried out by the BJP in Haryana.

Charuni slammed BJP Haryana leaders and said, “Following protests from farmers over the Centre’s three anti-farm laws, BJP leaders were unable to visit villages and towns in state. Now they are taking shield of the Tricolour to visit here.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP