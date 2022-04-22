Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers to protest if tractors aged 10 years and above are banned: Tikait
Farmers to protest if tractors aged 10 years and above are banned: Tikait

In a statement on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that if the government prohibited the use of tractors over 10 years old, farmers would take to the streets.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers would take to the streets if the government disallowed use of tractors that were aged 10 years and above.

Tikait said the government had indicated to ban plying of vehicles that are aged 10 years and above and farmers have shown their displeasure over it.

Speaking to media persons in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said that a farmer could do farming for 40 to 50 years with his tractor. “If the government decides to ban tractors that are aged 10 years and above in national capital region than farmers will protest on the roads,” he said.

He said “tractors will take on the bulldozers,” without explaining what he meant.

Tikait said farmers had shown their might to the government by collecting over 4 lakh tractors in Delhi during their movement.

Meanwhile, he demanded immediate action against officials who were responsible for encroachment during their tenure.

The BKU leader said the Indian Constitution had been ‘locked in the shelf’ and the incident of Jahangirpuri had tarnished the image of the country globally. “One community should not be targeted like this,” he said.

He advised the government to work on the issues of unemployment, inflation and development.

