Farooq debunks BJP’s ‘all is well in J&K’ claim

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday debunked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that “all is well” in Jammu and Kashmir, saying if so, how come even its activists are being killed in unfortunate militancy violence.

Addressing a day-long interactive session with the National Conference functionaries here, Abdullah dwelt upon the overall scenario and also discussed the party affairs with senior colleagues.

He made a special reference to acts of violence against elected representatives, especially those in Panchayat Raj Institutions, and called for adequate security as they are required to visit their areas for purposes of development and to listen to the people. Their security should not be jeopardised, Abdullah cautioned.

He said the people, especially the youth, are encountered with numerous problems as the promises made have proved just a hoax. Unemployment is on the rise and the educated unemployed are undergoing a phase of despair. The trend is needed to be arrested by opening up vistas of opportunities in terms of employment generation and recruitment on fast-track basis.

Dr Abdullah, however, expressed optimism about things changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the National Conference has to play a vital role in this regard. He called for further rejuvenating the party at the grassroots level and enhancing the public outreach at all levels. He said the National Conference cadre has to get further activated to meet the challenges. Dejected and disillusioned people are looking towards the National Conference with hope and we have to prepare ourselves to meet their aspirations”, he said and asked the functionaries to mobilise workers for identifying the problems.

“We are passing through most difficult times and there is a need to guard against polarising forces by upholding our unity,” he said.