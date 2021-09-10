Farooq, Omar express grief over Wazir’s demise

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the demise of Tarlochan Singh Wazir, former member of legislative council and a senior party leader.

In his message, Farooq Abdullah hailed the contribution of Wazir in different capacities to the people during his public life. He said the void created by Wazir is difficult to fill.

Expressing his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, Omar said that he was shocked by the news.

“It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him,” Omar said.

The JKNC president and vice-president expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

General secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar also condoled the demise of Wazir and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, Provincial president Devender Singh Rana described Wazir as a leader with qualities of heart and mind, who served the people in his different capacities. With the passing away, the National Conference has lost a public-spirited leader and the vacuum created will be difficult to fill.

Rana expressed solidarity with the bereaved members of the family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.