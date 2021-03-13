FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said FasTag service at the 165km Yamuna Expressway are likely to become functional next week while the operator – Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) – will also install a crash median on the highway.

Officials of the JIL said that on Friday, they signed an agreement with a private bank which would help them with the software installation for FasTag services, besides which the operator was also awarded a ₹108 crore contract the same day for the crash barriers.

The barriers are to be installed on the divider of the 165-km expressway which has witnessed several accidents since it was opened in August, 2012 said officials.

The move comes a fortnight after the Yeida filed an FIR against the management of JIL on February 24 over allegedly delaying the installation of the crash barrier, which officials say can reduce fatalities in accidents.

The Uttar Pradesh government had swung into action in 2018 after the Supreme Court had pulled up the state in response to a public interest litigation that had demanded adequate safety measures on the expressway. Following directions from the state government for a safety audit, the Yeida had roped in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for a safety audit the same year, which had advocated the installation of crash barriers as one of the key measures for commuter safety.

“The installation of crash barriers on the median of the expressway will be started next month as all tender formalities are in place. Also, the FasTag will be made functional on this Expressway so that commuters do not face congestion at toll plazas,” said Arun Vir Singh, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Yeida. The crash barrier will be installed within a year from the day work begins at the ground.

“On Friday we signed an agreement with a private bank that will take required measures to start charging toll via FasTag as soon as possible. The fast tag installation work will not be delayed now,” said Ashok Khera vice-president of JIL.

Unlike National Highways in the country, the Yamuna Expressway is managed by a private operator – JIL – which had not been using FasTag to charge toll from commuters. Since the toll collection was manual, the commuters were facing inconvenience on the expressway.

The IIT Delhi safety audit had said that if the crash barrier is installed at the median of the expressway, it can act as a cushion.

“A vehicle met with an accident on the expressway colliding with the median will not cross over to the other side and hit other vehicles, extending the damage. The crash barrier will minimise the damage and stop the vehicle from crossing over to the other side,” said Singh.