Fatal accidents on the rise in Pune; traffic police say lifting of Covid curbs a factor

PUNE Data released by the Pune traffic police shows an increase in the number of road accidents in 2021 as compared to 2020. The number of deaths due to fatal road mishaps has also risen.

As many as 150 deaths due to accidents have been reported this year, between January and September 23, while last year, a total of 143 deaths were recorded.

“This year the number of road accidents and deaths has increased in the city and there are several reasons. First of all, the relaxations on curbs, and then speeding. Newly added roads as in villages merged in the PMC jurisdiction have also seen many mishaps. While most accidents were on the Pune-Solapur and Pune- Ahmednagar highways, the Katraj- Dehu road bypass say several mishaps,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“Most deaths this year were two-wheeler riders, as many as 90 bikers died. There are multiple deaths recorded in some of the accidents. No major accidents in the old part of the city like the peth areas were reported this year,” added Shrirame.

As per the Pune traffic police, 30 people died on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass, 13 deaths were reported on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, 15 deaths were recorded on the Pune-Solapur highway under the Hadapsar division.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhagad Road - Warje residents association said, “There are often accidents seen on this Katraj-Dehu road bypass which connects several residential areas. Along with strict monitoring of traffic rules, it is also necessary to make safer infrastructure. In many cases people have lost their lives due to the lack of infrastructure.”