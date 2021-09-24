Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fatal accidents on the rise in Pune; traffic police say lifting of Covid curbs a factor
others

Fatal accidents on the rise in Pune; traffic police say lifting of Covid curbs a factor

As many as 150 deaths due to accidents have been reported this year in Pune, between January and September 23, while last year, a total of 143 deaths were recorded.
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Data released by the Pune traffic police shows an increase in the number of road accidents in 2021 as compared to 2020. The number of deaths due to fatal road mishaps has also risen. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Data released by the Pune traffic police shows an increase in the number of road accidents in 2021 as compared to 2020. The number of deaths due to fatal road mishaps has also risen.

As many as 150 deaths due to accidents have been reported this year, between January and September 23, while last year, a total of 143 deaths were recorded.

“This year the number of road accidents and deaths has increased in the city and there are several reasons. First of all, the relaxations on curbs, and then speeding. Newly added roads as in villages merged in the PMC jurisdiction have also seen many mishaps. While most accidents were on the Pune-Solapur and Pune- Ahmednagar highways, the Katraj- Dehu road bypass say several mishaps,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“Most deaths this year were two-wheeler riders, as many as 90 bikers died. There are multiple deaths recorded in some of the accidents. No major accidents in the old part of the city like the peth areas were reported this year,” added Shrirame.

RELATED STORIES

As per the Pune traffic police, 30 people died on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass, 13 deaths were reported on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, 15 deaths were recorded on the Pune-Solapur highway under the Hadapsar division.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhagad Road - Warje residents association said, “There are often accidents seen on this Katraj-Dehu road bypass which connects several residential areas. Along with strict monitoring of traffic rules, it is also necessary to make safer infrastructure. In many cases people have lost their lives due to the lack of infrastructure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP Madrasa Education Board Exam results declared

Ludhiana administration ensures jobs to 200 drug dependents

Sahakar nagar residents unite under Taljai Bachao Abhiyan to save Pune city’s hills

Punjab Roadways, PRTC staff shuts down Ludhiana bus stand yet again
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP