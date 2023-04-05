Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 killed after car crashes into tree in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Two people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Kapurthala, police said

Kapurthala

The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled and iron cutters had to be used to pull out the bodies, they said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled and iron cutters had to be used to pull out the bodies, they said.

The victims were identified as Joga Singh and Raghbir Singh, both residents of Malsian village in Jalandhar, the police said.

The accident took place around 4am near Tashpur village when they were headed to Malsian from Kapurthala side, they said.

