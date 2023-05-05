Five dead, 10 injured in road mishap in Bahraich

As many as five people were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Kaiserganj-Huzoorpur road under Kaiserganj police station area here on Friday, police said. (Pic for representation)

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to provide immediate help to the injured persons.

According to police, a tempo carrying about 15 people was returning from Ruknapur village after a tilak ceremony around 1 am on Friday. As the tempo reached near Madni hospital, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed against it, killing five people, including a woman, on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene along with the vehicle.

SHO Kaiserganj Daddan Singh said the deceased were identified as Bhagwan Prasad, 40, Harish Chandra, 45, Anil kashyap ,13, Khushboo, 30, and Jay Karan, 40, all residents of Puraini village under Kaiserganj police station area. The injured were being treated at Medical College in Bahraich. Two of the injured Satya and Nandlal have been referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

District magistrate of Bahraich Dinesh Chandra also reached Bahraich Medical College and enquired about the injured. The DM instructed the health authorities to provide best possible treatment to them.

Sub inspector (SI) Dinesh Tripathi said an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified driver under section 279, 337, 338, 304-A of the IPC.