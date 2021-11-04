Fatehpur bypoll a shot in the arm for Congress, leadership challenges remain

Dharamshala The result of the bypolls for Fatehpur assembly segment has come as a shot in the arm for opposition Congress in politically significant Kangra as it would not only galvanise its cadre, but also indicates the voting patterns in future elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bypoll outcome assumes significance as it depicts how a resourceful party like the BJP, despite being in power and putting in all its might, failed to wrest the seat. Alarm bells are certainly on for the BJP, with the win boosting the morale of the Congress, which is staring at a leadership crisis in Kangra.

The Fatehpur seat was vacated due to the death of former Congress minister Sujan Singh Pathania in February this year. His son Bhawani Singh Pathania, who quit as a top executive in a banking and insurance company, not only won but also extended the lead for Congress.

It is a popular saying in Himachal that the ‘Road to Shimla’ goes through Kangra. Merged in Himachal in 1966, Kangra sends the highest 15 legislators to the assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the past five decades, the party winning the maximum seats in Kangra forms the state government. It is also true, however, that no one from Kangra except Shanta Kumar, has ever become the CM; with infighting the reasons.

In 2017, BJP won 12 seats in Kangra and formed the government; in 2012, Congress won 10 seats and ruled the state.

LEADERSHIP CRISIS A CHALLENGE

Despite the spectacular victory, the Congress cannot afford to be overjoyed, as it stares at a leadership crisis after the death of former minister GS Bali. The question staring hard at the Congress is who will over take the reins of the party.

After Bali, former minister Sudhir Sharma was a big Congress face and was seen as a future party leader from Kangra. His re-emergence remains a puzzle, after the self-created crisis of 2019, when he refused to contest the bypoll? Given the vacuum, however, the party will like him to take over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age is not on the side of former MP Chander Kumar. The future, however, appears bright for Palampur legislator Ashish Butail; he has proved his political acumen in the Palampur municipal corporation elections, which the Congress won with a thumping majority. However, state politics is a different and he is yet an inexperienced hand here.

District party president Ajay Mahajan doesn’t hold sway like his father late Sat Mahajan while former union minister Chandresh Kumari and former state party chief Viplove Thakur have almost given up electoral politics.

Priyabhishek Sharma, a political analyst says, Kangra will again hold the key for the government. “Yes, the Congress stares at a leadership crisis but it may overcome the challenge and win Kangra with proper election management in 2022,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma added election results were a rejection of the BJP polices, so that the Congress will definitely have an edge and cash in on anti-incumbency.