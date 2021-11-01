Father, son arrested for allegedly abusing Muslim girl for wearing jeans

Police in Assam’s Biswanath district on Sunday arrested a father, son duo for allegedly abusing a Muslim girl for wearing jeans instead of a burqa, officials said.

“As per the girl’s allegation, she had gone to the house of the accused, where they run a mobile phone accessories shop, to buy a pair of earphones. The man, who’s also a Muslim, refused to sell the item and allegedly pushed her out,” said Leena Doley, superintendent of police, Biswanath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The man allegedly called the girl characterless and chastised her for wearing jeans instead of a burqa. When the girl’s father went to complain about the incident, he was allegedly beaten up by the son of the accused. Based on the girl’s complaint we’ve arrested the father and the son,” she added.

According to Biswanath Sadar police station office in charge Sanjit Roy, the accused, Nurul Amin and his son Rafikul Islam, have also lodged a counter-complaint alleging that the girl’s father had attacked them.