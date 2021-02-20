Father-son duo murders grocer by smashing his head on road curb in Ludhiana

A grocer died after a man and his son assaulted him and smashed his head on the road curb on Dhandhra Road at Inder Nagar on Friday night.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, Mohan Sahni, and his son, Abhishek Sahni, who fled the spot after the attack.

The victim, Pashupati Jha, 45, lived in Inder Nagar where he also owned a grocery shop.

“Sahni held a grudge against Jha due to an old rivalry. On Friday night, the two men had an altercation, when Jha summoned his son. Amid heated exchange of words, Saini and his son started assaulting Jha. As he fell on the road, they smashed his head against the road curb and fled the spot,” said inspector Jagdev Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station.

The grocer was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his head injuries. The inspector said the father-son duo had been booked for murder and will be arrested soon.