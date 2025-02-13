Fault in feeder likely to be primary cause of fire: HVPN

Gurugram: The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) will revamp its safety protocol after the blaze that destroyed one of its newest high-capacity substations in Sector 107 causing a 61-hour-long power outage in 22 societies along the Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Wednesday. The connecting point of a 33kv feeder and the control panel of the substation in Sector 107 from where the fire is suspected to have started on Sunday morning. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

HVPN officials said that several new methods of preventing a fire will be adopted in all its substations across Haryana so that such incidents can be avoided.

The decision of adopting new safety protocol was taken after the engineers were able to pinpoint the exact location from where the fire had erupted.

A senior HVPN official said that a detailed report will be sent to headquarters along with suggestions for avoiding such incidents.

HVPN executive engineer, Gurugram division, Anil Malik, said that they will start coating a layer of fire-retardant chemical for several feet on the feeders, from the point where they connect to the control panels at the substations.

“With such chemical layering, no fire will erupt at the joints that get connected inside a gas insulated switchgear of a control panel. This will not cause the feeder to catch fire and equipment won’t be damaged,” he said.

HVPN superintendent engineer, Gurugram circle, BK Raghava said that the fire that destroyed the control panel on Sunday morning was caused by a 33kv feeder which was laid by a developer for a society in Sector 102.

“Either the feeder had developed a fault due to its poor quality or its end was not properly processed for connecting to the panel which caused the fire,” he said.

HVPN officials said that the feeder had tripped at 7.49am on Sunday which was the time when the trouble had begun but no one at the substation sensed anything was wrong even after observing the tripping as the feeder connection was in the rear portion of the control panel.

They said that an operator had observed the tripping which was logged and was even reported. However, no flames or smoke were visible then. By 8.21am, a minor explosion was heard in one of the two 100MVA transformers at the substation which was an indication that it had tripped due to power supply failure. At this point, HVPN employees rushed toward the building where two control panels were housed alongside each other.

Malik, the executive engineer, said when the operator returned after the feeder tripped, flames probably caused from overheating due to poor connection or quality burnt the current transformer and it kept spreading on both sides, engulfing all the feeders connected to the panel and destroying everything.

