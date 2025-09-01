Fawn forms unbreakable bond with Meerut family, returns home despite release to forest

In a heartwarming yet unusual tale from Jalalpur Behta village under Daurala police station limits in Meerut district, a young deer has formed such a strong attachment to a local farmer’s family that it continues to return to their home—despite multiple efforts to release it back into the wild. The fawn roams freely inside the house, lounges on cots, and enjoys the attention (HT)

About a month ago, farmer Rajveer Saini and his family were startled when a frightened fawn, chased by stray dogs, darted into their home. “At first, we thought it was a calf,” Rajveer recalled. “But our neighbours told us it was a deer.” The family fed the terrified animal grass and promptly informed the police via emergency number 112. The fawn was then handed over to the forest department.

However, ten days later, the animal returned. Once again, the Sainis contacted the authorities, and it was released into the forest. But a week ago, the fawn found its way back—for the third time. Since then, it has refused to leave the family’s side.

“The fawn is now so scared of the outside that even when we take it out for a walk, it rushes back into the house,” Rajveer explained. “As long as nature wills, it can stay here—we don’t mind. But the moment the police or forest officials want to take it, we won’t stop them.”

The family’s young daughter, Naina, has grown especially fond of the fawn. She named him Chiku and treats him like a pet. “Chiku is my friend. I feed him grass and roti every day, and he plays with me all the time. At night, he even sleeps on my cot. He doesn’t want to leave us—that’s why he keeps coming back,” she said with a smile.

Chiku has since become a local celebrity. Children and villagers frequently visit the Saini household to see the fawn, who roams freely inside the house, lounges on cots, and enjoys the attention. “It feels like he belongs here,” Rajveer added.

However, forest officials have issued a warning. District forest officer Vandana Phogat stated, “No wild animal can be kept at home without permission. This is illegal. An investigation will be conducted, and legal action will be taken if necessary.”

Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, deer is a protected species. Keeping them as pets is a punishable offense, with provisions for fines and imprisonment. Officials advise that anyone who finds an abandoned or injured wild animal should immediately contact the local wildlife department so that it can be rescued and rehabilitated properly.

For now, though, Chiku continues to bring joy to the Saini household—blissfully unaware that his adopted home may soon be taken away by the law.